Heated conversation in Cap Hill about safety changes to 7th Avenue

At times, neighbors and cyclists were yelling over each other about safety construction to the bike lanes along 7th Avenue in Capitol Hill area.

DENVER — Along 7th Avenue in Capitol Hill, the city of Denver has already started a project from Broadway to Williams they hope will decrease car traffic and make it safer for cyclists.

Construction is ongoing, including the installation of vertical lane makers, signs and rubber parking blocks.

People who live in the neighborhood are not happy with how the safety design looks. They met on Wednesday night at Little Cheesman Park to discuss the project and sign a petition to remove the features. Before it began, cyclists who use 7th Ave. heard about it and decided to join the neighbors to fight for the additions to stay.

At times the conversation was heated. Neighbors and cyclists were yelling over one another.

According to Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), the purpose of the project is to improve safety. They're in the process of installing a bikeway between Williams and Pennsylvania. The goal is to decrease car traffic on this stretch.

"Unfortunately, this corridor has seen too many safety issues over the recent years, creating the need for these safety improvements," said Nancy Kuhn, DOTI spokesperson. "During a recent study window, there were nine bicyclist crashes along the 1.15 mile corridor. Dedicated bicycle facilities are a proven safety measure."

Residents in the area don't think the changes are necessary. Some said they would rather see four-way stops at every intersection.

"It’s opening my shades in the morning and seeing all these white poles that look like they’re going on and on and how things are painted on the streets. It’s obtrusive," said Sandy Rechborn-Kjennerud who has lived in this neighborhood for over 50 years.

She said she isn't against biking. She believes the additions to the bike lanes detract from the neighborhood.

"We love the bike lanes. We love the bikers, just don’t want beautification of our 7th Avenue taken over by white poles," she said.

Kuhn with DOTI said this phase of implementation is the first step in a years-long process to build out Denver's bikeway network. Their goal is to evaluate how these additions are working and then go back and replace the treatments using concrete.

Cyclists who use 7th Ave. want the project to stay because many feel safer with the additions. Amy Kenreich heard about the community meeting online and decided to come with her two kids.

"Not everybody can move here and bring two cars and expect to get around without traffic congestion so the city is trying to do something," said Kenreich. "Unfortunately, we don’t spend much money on safety infrastructure for people walking and biking. But they are doing their best to make it safer."

She said Wednesday's feedback felt familiar.

"On Marion Parkway we heard several years ago, we heard some of the same concerns. It's fine how it is. It's going to be ugly. Don’t ruin our parkway. And what happened there? We know what happened there. Alexis Bounds, a mother of two kids, was hit and killed from her way back from the park," said Kenreich.

Curb extensions and neighborhood traffic circles are proposed at several blocks along the 7th Ave. stretch to reduce cut-through traffic and turning at intersections. The city said this improved crossing safety for cyclists and pedestrians travelling along and across 7th Ave.

DOTI said they look forward to hearing feedback from the group meeting, and the department plans to respond when they receive their comments.