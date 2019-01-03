DENVER —

There will be a grand reopening this weekend for the Capitol Hill Post Office which has been closed since September to repair damage related to a leak in the roof.

The celebration is scheduled to take place at the post office located at 1541 North Marion Street between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Postmaster Lora McLucas will be on site to greet customers, and refreshments will be available.

“The Capitol Hill Post Office is a leased facility and we have worked with the building owner to ensure the quality completion of all repairs," said McLucas.

Retail hours for the Capitol Hill Post Office are weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Customers can access USPS services without going to a post office, including Stamps by Mail (Ask your carrier for a form), Stamps by Phone, 1-800-STAMP-24, or online at usps.com, where customers can also ship packages and request a Free Package Pickup.

