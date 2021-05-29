Car club organizes memorial ride in honor of Isabella Thallas

Thallas, 21, was shot and killed in Denver on June 10, 2020 while walking with her boyfriend and his dog.

DENVER — It's been nearly one year since Isabella Thallas was shot and killed in Denver while walking with her boyfriend and his dog. The senseless killing happened in the city's Ballpark neighborhood soon after her 21st birthday.

Associates Car Club Colorado reached out to Thallas' father, Josh Thallas, about wanting to host a memorial ride in her honor. On Saturday, dozens of people gathered to help Josh and his family in their time of healing.

"Completely out of the blue," said Josh. "We are hotrodders at heart so all of my buddies are hotrod guys. To have the low rider club reach out has been pretty unique."

Josh Thallas did not know many people who showed up. With every car that pulled into the parking lot, there was another person showing support for the Thallas family.

"It's awesome," he said. "Really great human beings are out there and they are all about it to reach out and share the love."

The memorial ride took the group down Colfax Avenue and past the mural of Isabella on the corner of 17th and Park avenues. Her picture now overlooks a park dedicated in her honor.

Josh participated in the memorial ride too. He took the car Bella came home in from the hospital as a baby. She also learned to drive in that car. Josh sold the car years ago and was able to get it back in December of 2020. On Saturday during the memorial ride, he placed a photo of Isabella in the backseat.

Josh called his daughter a beautiful soul and kind spirit.

"The healing process is just making sure her soul and legacy live," he said. "It feels like an amazing family to show up and support to help through that process."

For Josh, the process gets a little easier with moments like this. A group of friends and strangers showed compassion to help him and his family get through a tough road ahead.

"You just do your best on a daily basis to survive and promote love and humanity to everyone around you," he said.

Isabella Thallas was killed just days after her 21st birthday. Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Darian Simon, was seriously injured.

9Wants to Know confirmed earlier this year that an AK-47-style rifle belonging to a Denver police officer somehow ended up in the hands of the suspect accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas. In May of 2021, Sgt. Daniel Politica resigned from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

According to court documents, suspect Michael Close, 36, fired the shots from his apartment window because he was angry the couple allowed their dog to defecate in an alley behind his unit.

A spokesperson for DPD said Close, a friend of Politica, took the rifle from his home without the officer’s knowledge or permission. Upon learning his rifle was missing and that it may have been used in this homicide, DPD said Politica notified investigators that the rifle belonged to him.

Close faces a first-degree murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.