An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday for a teen who police said was taken from a parking lot in Sheridan by her boyfriend, who also has a protection order preventing him from contacting her, the police department said in a news release.

The Amber Alert was issued around 11 p.m. for Samantha Herrera, 17.

Officers responded to the PetSmart at 3720 River Point Pkwy. around 5 p.m. Tuesday because two women were yelling for someone to call 911.

When they arrived witnesses told them a juvenile female, later identified as Herrera, was attempting to get out of her boyfriend’s car after a physical struggle with him. He physically prevented her from getting out of the car and drove off, police said.

The suspect is identified as Rodney Brown III, 19. Police said he is known to be violent and has access to weapons. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Brown and Herrera are believed to be in the northern metropolitan area and were last seen in a 2000 white Honda Accord. That car was located on Wednesday afternoon, without the teen or the suspect inside.

Police said another vehicle, a 2017 blue Nissan Altima with Colorado license plate UOF 493, is also possibly connected to the incident, although it wasn't immediately clear how. That vehicle is registered to an address in Northglenn, police said.

Rodney Brown may be with Samantha Herrera, the subject of an Amber Alert.

Herrera is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and long brown hair and weighing 100 pounds. Brown is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair and weighing 150 pounds.

If you see either Herrera or Brown or know information that can help find Herrera, call Sheridan police at 303-795-4711.