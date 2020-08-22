x
2 injured when car crashes into Denver home

No one inside the home was hurt.
Credit: Denver Fire Department

DENVER — Two people were injured when their car crashed into a house in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Friday evening.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) said firefighters were called out to the home in the 4300 block of Ceylon Court just before 7 p.m.

They found a car that had crashed through the garage before coming to a stop. 

The two people in the car were trapped and had to be extricated, DFD said, and the extent of their injuries is unknown. No one else was hurt.

DFD said Special Operations crews were called in to make the home safe.

Credit: Denver Fire Department

Denver police said the car was speeding at the time of the crash. 

