Car recovered after spending months in Poudre River

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the car had been in the river since July.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A car that spent nearly three months partially submerged in the Poudre River is finally back on dry land.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that crews from several different agencies worked to remove the car, which had been in the river since it went off Highway 14 late on the night of July 9.

The driver had to stay on the roof of the car until sunrise the next morning, according to the sheriff's office. He was treated at a hospital for hypothermia but was otherwise OK.

The sheriff's office said due to the high water level at the time and out of concern for the safety of crews and recovery equipment, removing the car was postponed.

After the water level dropped in recent weeks, the decision was made to get the car out of the water.

The sheriff's office said the removal mission went safely Saturday.

