DENVER — No one was seriously injured after a car slammed into a home in the Highlands neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at a home near West 38th Avenue and Vallejo Street at around 5 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. Firefighters are evaluating the structure integrity of the home.

Police said the person driving the car has been taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. There’s no word yet if he or she will face charges for the crash, which remains under investigation.

Denver police could not say if someone was inside the house when the car slammed into it.

