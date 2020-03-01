LITTLETON, Colo. — A driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday evening after crashing into an apartment building and a parked vehicle in Littleton.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) in a tweet said none of the building occupants were injured. The car struck columns that support a second-floor porch and damaged brick on the front of the building.

Crews stabilized the building and were working to clear the scene, SMFR said. Property owners will work on repairs.

The incident happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of S. Delaware Street.

The cause of the incident is unknown and Littleton police are investigating.

