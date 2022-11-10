None of the injuries at the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown were considered serious, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center sent about two dozen children to the hospital early Tuesday, but none of the injuries were considered serious, authorities said.

Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on reports of an unconscious child. The building was evacuated after air quality detectors worn by firefighters were triggered.

The 25 children were being evaluated at the hospital, and all were listed as stable, authorities said. Eight staffers were also in the building.

During this time, a day care facility nearby opened to families who needed it.

"We opened our doors immediately. They're our neighbors. It's children first and foremost. They're our neighbors. We understand. Thank God it wasn't us, but unfortunately, it happened to them," Jimmy Jackson said.

According to a deputy fire chief, all the children taken to hospitals are expected to recover.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.