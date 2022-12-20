1 taken to hospital after carbon monoxide issue at Gaylord Rockies

Firefighters assessed a total of seven patients, the department said. One was taken to the hospital. None of them had life-threatening illnesses.

AURORA, Colo — One person was taken to the hospital after cooking equipment caused a carbon monoxide issue at the Gaylord Rockies resort in Aurora Tuesday evening, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said just after 5 p.m., they got multiple calls about people feeling sick at the resort and conference center near Denver International Airport. Firefighters assessed a total of seven patients, the department said. One was taken to the hospital. None of them had life-threatening illnesses, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the cooking equipment has been shut down and is no longer causing a problem. Guests may continue to see firefighters in the building as they take final air quality readings.

