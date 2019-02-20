DENVER — Denver's Capitol Hill and Speer neighborhoods are about to get a bit fancier: Carboy Winery will soon open up its third location at the former Govnr's Park Tavern at 7th & Logan streets.

The Littleton-based winery made the announcement Wednesday that the 7th & Logan location will open in 2019.

"Govnr’s Park Tavern has been a fixture in the Cap Hill neighborhood for years and while we’re sad to see it go, we’re honored to be able to succeed them," said Kevin Webber, director of operations for Carboy Winery.

Carboy Winery's first location, at 6885 S. Santa Fe Dr. in Littleton, originally opened in September 2016.

Like its flagship location, the winery at 7th & Logan streets will be combined with a restaurant that features a menu dedicated to wine pairing. It will also include event spaces, a wine club, a tasting room, a retail wine shop and a tasting patio.

"Winemaking is all about honoring past traditions while keeping an eye on the future. It’s about optimism," Webber said. "Winemakers have to wait for years to realize the potential of vines, grapes, and wines. So, we tend to plan things out for the long term."

This is Carboy Winery's third Colorado location. It opened inside the Gold Pan Saloon at 103 N. Main St. in Breckenridge in 2018.

"'Drink Local' isn’t just a saying for us," Webber said. "We’re making great wine from Colorado grapes, right here on site, doing our part to grow the Colorado wine industry as a whole, and we’re looking forward to launching this new space in our community and making it special for years to come."

Carboy Winery said it plans to harvests up to 100 tons, or 72,000 bottles, of Colorado grapes in 2019.

