Body recovered from Carter Lake after it was seen by boater

Larimer County Sherriff's Office said they are investigating the incident as an unattended death.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A boater out on Carter Lake notified the Larimer County Sherriff's Office (LCSO) of a body in the water on Saturday morning, according to a release.

The call came in at 8:15 a.m., and LCSO said deputies and rangers went out to the location.

The video above is when crews search for missing kayaker at Carter Lake

LCSO said they confirmed there was a man's body in Cater Lake and they were able to remove him.

Authorities are working to identifying the victim, and LCSO said they are investigating it as an unattended death.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity, cause and manner of death when they conclude the investigation.

