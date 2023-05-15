Here's how to get your own Casa Bonita-themed license plate

Bidding starts at $100 to own a Casa Bonita-themed Colorado license plate – all the proceeds go to fund the state's disability programs and projects.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Honk if you love Casa Bonita! Seventeen lucky people who love the Mexican-themed restaurant can drive away with Casa Bonita-themed license plates if they make the winning bid in an online auction.

The plates that pay homage to the multistory pink palace are being auctioned off by the state's DMV office – a partnership between the new owners and South Park creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

Bidding starts at $100, and the fan favorites so far on the auction website include references to the restaurant and shows and musicals from South Park:

CSABNTA

BLCKBRT

BUTTERS

TACOS

HOT DOG

GO COWS

JO3M4M4

More of the plates up for auction are:

BRANIFF

CANIBAL

CAVE

CLFDIVR

CONEY

NVH386

RANDY

STHPRK

TEAMUSA

TOWELIE

Winning bidders are responsible for standard DMV registration fees but win the right to use the letter configuration on their car's plates. The committee can also help winning bidders without a registered car to receive a novelty plate.

The auction runs through 7 p.m. May 25. Proceeds from the license plate sales benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and are used to provide grants to organizations providing disability application assistance and/or new programs or projects that improve quality of life and independence of people with disabilities.

> Watch video above: 49 years since the opening of Casa Bonita

This isn't the first time that Colorado has auctioned off license plates to raise money for disability funding – one took place on April 20 that included cannabis-themed phrases like "420," "WEED," "HASH," "EDIBLE," "THC," and "CBD." Another featured Star Wars-themed plates on May 4.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.