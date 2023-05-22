When will Casa Bonita reopen? Here's a theory that we love

It hasn't been announced yet when Casa Bonita, owned by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, will reopen its doors for the first time in 3 years.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Casa Bonita is putting the finishing touches on the interior and its iconic gold dome for its highly anticipated reopening, and some "South Park" fans have a theory about when that will be.

The Lakewood restaurant has been undergoing more than $12 million in extensive renovations since "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it for $3.1 million in September 2021.

Parker, Stone and Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez announced in December that Casa Bonita would be reopening this month; however, an exact date still has not been revealed.

There aren't many days left for a May reopening, but one of those days is a big one for "South Park" fans and the character Kyle Broflovski. His birthday is May 26, a detail revealed in Season 14 of the long-running Comedy Central show.

Why is this important? Because there's a Casa Bonita connection.

In the "South Park" Casa Bonita episode, Kyle celebrates his birthday at the the iconic Lakewood restaurant.

Of course, the theory that Casa Bonita will open on May 26 because it's Kyle's birthday is only that: a theory, all in good fun, that some fans of the restaurant and the TV show are suggesting on social media. There's no word yet from Casa Bonita on a reopening date, only that it's opening soon.

In the meantime, the restaurant shared a few GIFs of employees hard at work preparing for the big day.

