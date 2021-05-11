Casa Bonita sale approved after objection withdrawn

A group called Save Casa Bonita had filed an objection to the sale, but withdrew it earlier this week.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The sale of Casa Bonita is complete.

In September, the pair entered into a purchase agreement with Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which has owned the restaurant at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. for 25 years.

A judge approved the sale Wednesday.

There was a brief kerfuffle from a group called Save Casa Bonita, which had raised some of its own money online and filed an objection to the sale.

However, that group pulled the objection earlier this week, and no other objections have been filed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.