Casa Bonita sale approved after objection withdrawn

A group called Save Casa Bonita had filed an objection to the sale, but withdrew it earlier this week.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The sale of Casa Bonita is complete. 

The creators of "South Park," Trey Parker and Matt Stone, offered to buy the legendary restaurant for $3.1 million earlier this year, after the previous owners declared bankruptcy

In September, the pair entered into a purchase agreement with Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which has owned the restaurant at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. for 25 years.

A judge approved the sale Wednesday.

There was a brief kerfuffle from a group called Save Casa Bonita, which had raised some of its own money online and filed an objection to the sale

However, that group pulled the objection earlier this week, and no other objections have been filed. 

