Local fan group objects to Casa Bonita sale proposal

The leader of Save Casa Bonita filed the objection Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In a dramatic twist worthy of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s satirical cartoon “South Park,” the head of a local Casa Bonita restaurant fan group and potential investors Monday filed an objection to the pair’s plan to buy the famous Lakewood restaurant.

Andrew Novick filed the objection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court case of Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which has owned the 47-year-old landmark at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. for 25 years.

Novick was asking Judge Michael E. Romero to halt the sale to Parker and Stone, who offered to buy it for $3.1 million, court documents in the bankruptcy case show.

He leads the advocacy group Save Casa Bonita, which raised money with a GoFundMe campaign and bought some of the debt in the case. So it is part of the bankruptcy case.

