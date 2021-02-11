Casa Bonita sale moves forward to 'South Park' creators

Local group Save Casa Bonita withdrew its objection to the sale of the Lakewood landmark on Tuesday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The local group who filed an objection to the sale of Casa Bonita withdrew their request on Tuesday paving the way for South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to purchase the famous Lakewood landmark.

On Oct. 18, Andrew Novick filed the objection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court case of Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which has owned the 47-year-old restaurant at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. for 25 years.

Novick was asking Judge Michael E. Romero to halt the sale to Parker and Stone, who offered to buy it for $3.1 million, according to court documents in the bankruptcy.

He leads the advocacy group Save Casa Bonita, which raised money with a GoFundMe campaign and bought some of the debt in the case. It was founded after the restaurant field for bankruptcy this past spring.

The group was working with a Denver native investor who was willing to pay $400,000 more than that current offer, court filings show. A hearing was set regarding the sale and objection for Wednesday, Nov. 3 but that was vacated. In the weeks since the objection was filed, court records show, the two sides had been in discussions and the decision was made to withdraw it.

That means the sale to Parker and Stone will move forward since the restaurant owners had entered into a purchase agreement with them in September and no other objections have been filed.

