Casa Bonita owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker take in Nuggets game

The "South Park" creators were at Ball Arena on Thursday amid anticipation of when the iconic Colorado restaurant will reopen.

DENVER — Sweet! Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of "South Park" and owners of Casa Bonita, were spotted Thursday night at Ball Arena as the Nuggets beat the Lakers in in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The pair were featured on the Jumbotron during the game – an appearance that got a lot of attention on social media. 9NEWS' Arielle Orsuto snapped a photo, calling them "gods among men" and praised them for bringing back tableside diving to Colfax Avenue.

Stone and Parker bought the Lakewood Mexican restaurant made famous in an episode of "South Park" in September 2021 for $3.1 million. 9NEWS obtained documents detailing the $12 million renovation plans that have been underway since the purchase.

Stone, Parker and executive chef Dana Rodriguez announced last year that Casa Bonita will reopen in May. No date has been announced, and the restaurant's social media accounts simply say it's "opening soon."

The appearance of the Colorado natives at the Nuggets game fueled speculation of when Casa Bonita will reopen. The restaurant is also a volunteer program sponsor of the 2023 Denver Colfax Marathon on Sunday.

Casa Bonita first opened in March 1974 and has become famous for its pink façade, cliff divers and other entertainers, and all-you-can-eat sopapillas.

Some thank them for their contribution to 90s comedy … those in Colorado thank them for their contributions to tastefully tacky Mexican cuisine. pic.twitter.com/DcRw1SqJpV — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) May 19, 2023

