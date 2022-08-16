x
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

Douglas Christiansen of Castle Pines fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak.
Credit: KUSA

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. 

The county said Douglas Christiansen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness.

A climbing partner and a passerby tried CPR on Christiansen but were unable to resuscitate him. 

Search and rescue crews were delayed in their aerial recovery efforts on Monday because of afternoon and evening storms – an 8-person crew and a helicopter recovered Christiansen's body Tuesday morning. 

An autopsy will determine how he died.

