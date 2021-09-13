Castle Rock boutique returns with pay-what-you-can homecoming dresses

Anyone can come in and shop dresses and shoes, complete with photos and hype.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A boutique in Castle Rock is gearing up for homecoming with a "pay what you can" business model – except they call it "pay what makes you happy."

The Be Happy Boutique has done this before, for prom, and wanted to keep the tradition going.

Anyone can come in and shop dresses and shoes, complete with photos and hype.

The boutique is run by Rylie's ARK, a nonprofit started after the owner lost her young daughter four years ago. "ARK" stands for "acts of random kindness."

"We call the boutique "Be Happy" for a reason," owner Meghann Guentensberger said. "This whole organization started in memory of our daughter, who passed away four years ago, and she would just say 'be happy.' And there's so many ways to make somebody happy, and sometimes it's just looking fabulous in a dress, or having an opportunity you didn't think you would have."

The boutique is open through Sept. 26 at the Outlets of Castle Rock. They're open on weekdays by appointment only, but anyone can stop by on weekends.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.