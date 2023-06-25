2 children, 1 man injured in zipline collision

The three people were rushed to Sky Ridge Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man and a child suffered serious injuries after colliding at a zipline facility at a park in Castle Rock. Another child was also injured.

Castle Rock Fire Rescue (CRFR) said they received an emergency call about the collision around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived to Philip S. Miller Park, they said they found the two children -- who are both the age of 10 or under -- and the man on one of the zipline platforms.

One of the children and the man were considered to be in critical condition and were rushed to Sky Ridge Medical Center, according to CRFR. The other child that suffered injuries was considered stable. That child was also taken to Sky Ridge for treatment.

The zipline operator, The Edge, sent 9NEWS the below statement Sunday night.

"While we did have a minor incident at the park this afternoon, the facts are still being gathered and will be released to the proper authorities if necessary."

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information becomes available.

