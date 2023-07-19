Man dies after fall at Castle Rock park

Several witnesses reported that they saw the man fall at Rock Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man fell to his death while climbing at Rock Park in Castle Rock, according to a Facebook post from the town government.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue crews responded to the park on Front Street just off Interstate 25. Multiple witnesses reported that they had seen the man fall while climbing.

The man did not survive the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to town officials.

Castle Rock Police are investigating the incident.

The park is fully open to visitors on Wednesday.

