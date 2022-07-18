Castle Rock Police investigate deadly stabbing

Police said the motive for the attack was under investigation.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested in a fatal stabbing Sunday night, according to the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD).

About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, CRPD was called to the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place in reference to a stabbing behind a commercial building.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been stabbed and the suspect. Police said the victim died from their injuries.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim once their next of kin has been notified.

CRPD said it does not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jason Menton was taken into custody for the incident. Police said Menton's charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office of the 18th Judicial District.

Police were investigating the motive behind the attack.

