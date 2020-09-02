CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) is warning business owners after a rash of burglaries at local restaurants Saturday night.

According to CRPD, four restaurants were burglarized and there was an attempt on a fifth. In each case, the victims reported someone had come into their restaurant during business hours pretending to be an employee or an inspector, then disabled the alarms and camera systems once inside. The burglaries all took place after-hours.

All of the restaurants that were burglarized, a Fuzzy's Tacos, a Del Taco, a Zoe's Kitchen and a Tokyo Joe's, were located in the north end of town in the Promenade/Outlets area, CRPD said. There was an unsuccessful attempt on a Chili's restaurant nearby as well.

Police don't have any suspect information except that the perpetrator in each case was a man.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has problems arming their alarm system is encouraged to call CRPD at 303-663-6100.

RELATED: 2 men sought in burglary at pot growing facility

RELATED: 2 suspects arrested after Loveland crime spree

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS