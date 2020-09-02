CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) has lost a member of its family.

According to a CRPD Facebook post, K-9 Officer Ronin died Saturday due to "unforeseen health complications."

Ronin started with the department in Aug. 2014 with his partner, Officer Todd Thompson, according to the post. CRPD said Ronin had a huge impact on both the law enforcement community and the citizens of Castle Rock.

Castle Rock Police Department

The post said Ronin passed away Saturday night while surrounded by his family, partners and friends.

CRPD said in the post it was their honor to have served with Ronin for the past five and a half years.

