'She's a fighter' | Castle Rock community supporting family of teen badly injured in crash

Since Sunday, an online fundraiser has raised nearly $50,000.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Tuesday was a heavy first day back in class for seniors at Castle View High School.

Two of their classmates, Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy, were killed in a car crash near Castle Rock over the weekend when a suspected drunk driver hit the vehicle they were in, head-on. Two other 17-year-olds in the car were hurt.

One of them, Maddy Tobler, was very badly injured.

Three days later, people are reeling over what happened on that frontage road next to Interstate 25.

The site where the crash happened is filled with flowers in the teens' memory.

"They were good kids, getting ready for their senior year," said Aubree Besant, a friend of Tobler's mother. "Their life is just beginning and has been cut short."

"Their loss is going to be tremendously felt," said Meredith Gilbert, another friend of Tobler's mom. "I know the kids at school are having a really hard time with this."

Now, the community is coming together to support the families of the victims.

“We just want to ensure Maddy gets the best medical and mental healthcare that she can get," said Besant. "She’s [got] a long road ahead of her and the last thing we want is for her parents to have to worry about the financial aspect of it.”

Tobler was severely injured and is still in the hospital.

"She's a fighter, so she has everything going for her to get through this," said Gilbert. "She's a cheerleader. She's active in school and she has a bright future ahead of her."

In just a couple days, they've already raised nearly $50,000 for Tobler's family.

"It just makes your heart burst when you see children giving their allowances," said Besant. "My son said not to pay him his allowance and put it in the GoFundMe."

Both women said they're amazed by the community support following this tragedy.

"It doesn't matter what your donation was $5, $1,000... we just thank you so much," said Besant. "We know that you've made a huge difference in Maddy's recovery and her future."

There are three online fundraisers for the victims and families of this crash:

The Dads of Castle Rock are also hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser for the families on Sunday, August 14.