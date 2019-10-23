DENVER — A report to be released Wednesday morning will detail sex abuse allegations against Catholic priests in Colorado dating back to 1950.

At that time just two Catholic Diocese existed in Colorado, the Archdiocese of Denver and the Diocese of Pueblo, according to information from The Official Catholic Directory.

The Diocese of Colorado Springs was established in 1984. About 15% of Colorado residents are Catholic, according to statistics from The Official Catholic Directory and U.S. Census Bureau.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers from 2018:

832,273 Catholics in Colorado

588,161 Catholics in Archdiocese of Denver

186,350 Catholics in Diocese of Colorado Springs

57,762 Catholics in Diocese of Pueblo

The Archdiocese of Denver covers 25 of Colorado's 64 counties and oversees 122 parishes. It has 326 priests, according to the latest data from 2018. It operates 37 elementary schools and six high schools.

The Diocese of Colorado Springs covers 10 counties and oversees 39 parishes. It has 68 priests and operates five elementary schools and one high school.

The Diocese of Pueblo covers 35 counties and oversees 52 parishes. It has 65 priests and operates one high school and four elementary schools.

