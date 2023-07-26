Endangered Missing Alert issued for 2-month-old girl in Colorado

Investigators said Elsy Ardolino was taken by her parents from West Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West on Tuesday.

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2-month-old girl who they said was taken by her parents in Pueblo West on Tuesday evening.

Elsy Ardolino was taken by her parents from West Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West, investigators said. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday. It was unclear whether either of the parents has custody of the child.

The CBI said law enforcement believes the child is in danger.

The suspects are Ashley Ardolino, 39, and Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35. Investigators said they may be in a forest green GMC Yukon XL with no license plates. There's a tow hitch on the back of the SUV.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, or call 911.

Elsy Ardolino is 2 months old, was taken by her parents, Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas. They may be in a forest green GMC Yukon XL with no license plates.

If seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/ikZW7cDlnO — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 26, 2023

