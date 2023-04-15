CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert issued for Aurora man

Joshua Sittingbear was last seen at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday near East Mississippi Avenue and I-225, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for an Aurora man who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Aurora Police said Joshua Sittingbear, 32, was last seen at around 4:10 p.m. in the 14000 block of East Mississippi Avenue. He was walking westbound toward Interstate 225.

Police said Sittingbear has epilepsy and did not take his medications Saturday. He also has autism and cognitively functions on the level of a 3 or 4-year-old child.

Sittingbear is described as an indigenous male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black sweatpants, a black lightweight jacket, gray winter boots, and sunglasses, and he may be listening to a Walkman radio on headphones.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3000 immediately.

