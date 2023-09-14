CBI issues alert for woman reported missing in Lakewood

Izabelle Haywood, 20, was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. in the 7800 block of West Mansfield Parkway in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Lakewood with cognitive impairment.

Izabelle Haywood, 20, was last seen Monday at 11 a.m. in the 7800 block of West Mansfield Parkway in Lakewood. That's near the intersection of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue.

Haywood is described as being white, 5-foot-3, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. CBI said she has a skull tattoo on her left shoulder and a tattoo on her chest that says "Hope, Love".

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

Please share this Missing Person Alert Activation for 20-year-old, white, female, Izabelle Haywood, 5'03"/145lbs, brown...

