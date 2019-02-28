KUSA - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is warning residents about a scam involving links in text messages.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, some people are receiving text messages that demand the person call or text the scammers back.

The messages could be about winning a prize, being offered a job or having your benefits canceled, according to CBI. Other messages are threatening.

CBI says no matter what the supposed reason, each of the scam texts includes a link that they claim will allow the person to call them back or claim the prize.

According to the CBI post, clicking on the link could download malware to that person's phone. Downloading malware can compromise personal information stored on the phone.

CBI recommends that anyone who receives texts like this delete the message without responding or clicking on any links in it.

They are also asking anyone who has been contacted by this scam, report it.

