CDOT surveys drivers on runaway truck ramps

CDOT said the feedback from this survey will help them determine the placement and design of a new runaway truck ramp on eastbound I-70.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is conducting a survey on how familiar semi-truck drivers are with mountain roads -- especially escape ramps.

The survey follows a 2019 crash when a semi-truck driver lost control and plowed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70, killing four people and injuring several others.

The driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, was convicted in October of charges including vehicular homicide.

During the trial, attorneys largely blamed the crash on the fact that Aguilera-Mederos was young and inexperienced with runaway truck ramps.

CDOT said the feedback from this survey will help them determine the placement and design of a new runaway truck ramp on eastbound I-70, just before the scene of that crash.

The survey asks drivers for their experience level, type of employment and familiarity levels when it comes to mountain driving.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.