CDOT surveys drivers on runaway truck ramps

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is conducting a survey on how familiar semi-truck drivers are with mountain roads -- especially escape ramps.

The survey follows a 2019 crash when a semi-truck driver lost control and plowed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70, killing four people and injuring several others.

The driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, was convicted in October of charges including vehicular homicide.

During the trial, attorneys largely blamed the crash on the fact that Aguilera-Mederos was young and inexperienced with runaway truck ramps.

CDOT said the feedback from this survey will help them determine the placement and design of a new runaway truck ramp on eastbound I-70, just before the scene of that crash.

The survey asks drivers for their experience level, type of employment and familiarity levels when it comes to mountain driving. 

Click here to see the survey

