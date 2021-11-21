CDOT surveys drivers on runaway truck ramps

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is conducting a survey on how familiar semi-truck drivers are with mountain roads -- especially escape ramps.
The survey follows a 2019 crash when a semi-truck driver lost control and plowed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70, killing four people and injuring several others.
The driver, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, was convicted in October of charges including vehicular homicide.
During the trial, attorneys largely blamed the crash on the fact that Aguilera-Mederos was young and inexperienced with runaway truck ramps.
CDOT said the feedback from this survey will help them determine the placement and design of a new runaway truck ramp on eastbound I-70, just before the scene of that crash.
The survey asks drivers for their experience level, type of employment and familiarity levels when it comes to mountain driving.
