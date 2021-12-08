Census data shows how much Colorado has grown, diversified over the last 10 years

The state also became more diverse, especially among those who identify with two or more races.

COLORADO, USA — The census bureau issued its most detailed picture yet, on Thursday of how the US population has changed over the past decade and shows how our country is increasingly diversifying.

Overall population change

The state of Colorado has grown by more than 700,000 people over the last ten years, according to the new census data.

In 2020, 5,773,714 people lived in the Centennial state, which is 14% more than in 2010, the data shows.

Broomfield county had the highest growth percentage in the state at 32% and Kit Carson the lowest at -14%, meaning their population dropped by 1,183 people over the last 10 years.

Denver and El Paso counties grew by more than 100,000 people.

Diversity in the state

While Colorado remains predominantly white, the state is seeing a slight increase in the proportion of the population that identifies as either racially or ethnically diverse.

About 65%, or 3.7 million, of Colorado residents, identify as white and not Hispanic or Latino. In 2010, 70% of residents identified as white.

Flourish graphic created by Zack Newman.



Nearly 22% of Coloradans, or 1.2 million, identify as Hispanic or Latino.

Adams County saw an increase of 49,000 people in the Hispanic and Latino population, the largest growth of any country in the state. El Paso and Arapahoe country were second, adding 30,000 people to their Hispanic and Latino populations of the last 10 years.

There are fewer Hispanic and Latino residents in some counties. In Conejos and Las Animas counties, 800 fewer Hispanic and Latino people live there than did 10 years ago, according to the data.

NPR has reported that minority populations could be massively undercounted. Despite that, minority communities did demonstrate some growth in the Centennial state.

The Black or African American population grew by 17% and is now at 221,310 people.

The Asian community grew by 44% and is now estimated to be 195,220 people.

Non-Hispanic Coloradans of two or more races went up by 159% and are now estimated at 260,798 people.

29,560 people identify as non-Hispanic and a different race other than Black, Asian, Native American or white. That’s a bump of 287% compared to 2010.

Leaders of the Census Bureau said they would publish data in a more user-friendly format by September 30. Until then, people can use this website to take a closer look at the data themselves.

This is a preliminary analysis of the new Census data. 9Wants to Know will continue to pursue stories with the information. If there’s anything we should look into, contact investigative data journalist Zack Newman at zack.newman@9news.com or 303-548-9044.