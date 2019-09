CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters put out a structure fire at a house in Centennial Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported at 3893 E. Long Pl. at 2:53 p.m. and spread to the garage and attic space.

As of 3:40 p.m., South Metro said the fire was under control and firefighters were working to put out additional hotspots.

Everyone evacuated the home safely, West Metro said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.