2 killed in fiery crash in Centennial

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Dry Creek Road.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Centennial Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a driver who was driving down East Dry Creek Road between Yosemite Street and South Alton Way crashed into the parking garage of a building. The Sheriff's Office said after that the vehicle burst into flames.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased. The passenger was taken to the hospital, where they died.

A portion of East Dry Creek Road was closed while deputies investigated the crash.

