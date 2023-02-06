Centennial condominium fire causes roof collapse

South Metro Fire Rescue said everyone was safely evacuated.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire that caused part of the roof to collapse at a condominium building in Centennial on Friday.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) tweeted around 3:45 p.m. that they were on the scene of a fire at Glenn Oaks, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. They said it was burning in the attic and later called in a second alarm to help with the firefighting effort.

South Metro Fire said after a partial roof collapse, firefighters took a defensive approach from the outside of the middle units and an offensive approach from the inside of the end units to control the fire.

The fire department said everyone living in the building was safely evacuated. There haven't been any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.