Centennial condominium fire causes roof collapse

South Metro Fire Rescue said everyone was safely evacuated.

CENTENNIAL, Colo — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire that caused part of the roof to collapse at a condominium building in Centennial on Friday. 

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) tweeted around 3:45 p.m. that they were on the scene of a fire at Glenn Oaks, 2301 E. Fremont Ave. They said it was burning in the attic and later called in a second alarm to help with the firefighting effort.

South Metro Fire said after a partial roof collapse, firefighters took a defensive approach from the outside of the middle units and an offensive approach from the inside of the end units to control the fire.

Credit: KUSA
An apartment building caught fire at 2301 E. Fremont Ave. in Centennial on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The fire department said everyone living in the building was safely evacuated. There haven't been any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

