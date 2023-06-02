Charging battery sparks house fire

The fire happened in the 6300 block of South University Boulevard, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a house fire in the 6300 block of South University Boulevard Friday morning.

At about 8 a.m., SMFR tweeted that smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived on scene. There were no injuries reported from the fire, accroding to SMFR.

At about 8:30 a.m., SMFR reported the fire was under control. Investigators determined that a litium ion battery, from a flashlight that was being charged, caused the fire, SMFR told 9NEWS.

The fire closed both directions of South University Boulevard, between Orchard Road and Arapahoe Road, for nearly two hours as crews were on scene. SMFR tweeted the road had reopened around 9:48 a.m.

