1 transported to the hospital after Centennial townhome fire

Fire crews responded to a Centennial townhome Sunday afternoon. Initial calls to 911 said a barbecue grill fire spread to the home.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a call of a townhome fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 8132 S. Fillmore Way in Centennial. When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames on the back of the building, according to a Facebook post from SMFR.

A free-flowing natural gas line was fueling the fire, SMFR said.

Additional crews searched the interior of the home for anyone inside and extinguished the fire inside the home, according to SMFR.

Crews were able to control the fire in about 30 minutes, SMFR said.

One adult was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two other adults were evaluated at the scene, SMFR said in the post.

Initial calls to 911 reported a barbecue grill fire spread to the building and there has been no indication that fireworks were involved, the post said.

