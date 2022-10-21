Dispute leads to fatal shooting in Aurora

Police arrested Lloyd Clifford Love on suspicion of first-degree murder.

AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a man who shot a former coworker after a dispute on Thursday night in central Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 7 p.m. on Thursday they were called to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway for a report of a trespass on the property.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the call was upgraded to a reported shooting on the property. Through investigation, police learned that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between an employee and a former employee.

Officers and EMS on the scene located a victim who had been shot and provided them with lifesaving measures. The victim died from their injuries, the Police Department said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

APD officers on scene set up a perimeter for the known suspect who left the scene of the shooting before police arrived. APD SWAT, APD K9 officers and the Denver Police helicopter also responded to help assist with the search.

Officers and the SWAT team located a vehicle believed to have the suspect inside and performed a high-risk traffic stop. Once the vehicle was stopped, APD confirmed the suspect was a passenger in the car and arrested him without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora. Love was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and did not speak to investigators is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

