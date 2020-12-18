Funeral services for 2 Central City firefighters being held Friday

Cody and Shelby Allen were found dead Dec. 11. The coroner said they died from carbon dioxide poisoning at their home.

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — Funeral services for two Central City firefighters are being held Friday.

Cody and Shelby Allen died from carbon monoxide poisoning in their home on Dec. 11.

Cody, 29, was a volunteer firefighter with the Central City Fire Department starting in July 2009. He had recently been hired on full-time at the rank of lieutenant.

Shelby, 27, was a volunteer with the fire department since February 2016.

Gilpin County officials said Cody and Shelby Allen grew up in Gilpin County, met and married two years ago.

The families of Cody and Shelby Allen released a statement Wednesday night. It reads, "Our family is touched by the outpouring of support for Cody and Shelby. The support means we had to make the very difficult decision to limit the funeral at Flatirons Church to only family and first responders."

9NEWS will stream the services for Cody and Shelby Allen starting at 11 a.m.

Fire crews from around the area will take part in a procession from Aspen Mortuary in Arvada to Flatirons Community Church's West Campus.

The procession will start at 9 a.m. It will continue south on Ward Road to Interstate 70.

The procession will stay on I-70 for about 14 miles. It will get off the interstate at the Buffalo Overlook exit in Genesee.

The procession will then cross back over I-70 and end at Flatirons Community Church.

People in Central City, Blackhawk and other areas in Gilpin County can attend drive-in services at the Gilpin County Fairgrounds located at 230 Norton St. in Blackhawk. Two large screens will be put up and attendees can stay in their vehicles and listen to the services on 95.5 FM.