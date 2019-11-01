CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — A Central City water main that broke Friday has been repaired, but a boil order is still in place.

The break occurred along the 300 block of Eureka Street, according to a news release from the city.

Since locations below where the break occurred still had service due to residual water stored in the system, the city enacted a boil order.

Another release from the city said Saturday morning that crews were working on recharging the water system as of 9:45 a.m., which they expected to to be done within 12 hours. After that's finished, water samples will be sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for testing. That process takes about 24 hours.

Water can now be used for bathing and sanitary services, but the boil order will stay in effect for consumption until the testing is complete. The city is still offering bottled drinking water at City Hall.

Local businesses stayed open after the water main broke, and the city said it was delivering six porta-potties to various locations Friday.

Central City residents are asked to call 303-582-5251 x1 if they have additional questions or concerns.

The city will post updates here: https://www.colorado.gov/centralcity



