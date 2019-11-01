CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — Central City officials have lifted a boil-water advisory that went into effect after a water main break Friday, giving residents the all-clear to drink the water again.

The break occurred along the 300 block of Eureka Street, according to a news release from the city.

Since locations below where the break occurred still had service due to residual water stored in the system, the city enacted the boil-water order.

A release from the city Saturday afternoon said water service had been restored, but samples had to be sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for testing before the boil order could be lifted and the water could be consumed. The city says all tests were clear.

Local businesses stayed open after the water main broke, and the city said it was delivering six port-a-potties to various locations Friday.

