Small plane crashes near Brighton, one killed

Officials said a small plane went down near 160th Avenue and Gun Club Road south of Lochbuie.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A two-seat, single-engine Cessna crashed in Adams County Wednesday, killing one person.

Brighton Fire Rescue and the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which was reported just after 12:30 p.m.

A sheriff's official said the pilot was the only one aboard the aircraft.

The aircraft went down near 160th Avenue and Gun Club Road which is about five driving miles south of Lochbuie and six miles east of Brighton.

The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) said it had not been notified of the crash as of 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an Adams County Sheriff's spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and we will update information as it is released.

