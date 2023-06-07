Jury acquits Chaffee County daycare worker

The worker was accused of leaving children unattended which led to an incident of inappropriate touching involving two kids, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — One of two employees charged after an incident earlier this year that prompted a Chaffee County childcare center to be shut down was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday.

On Jan. 24, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Chaffee County Department of Human Services began a joint investigation regarding suspected child abuse or neglect that occurred at The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs, which is operated by the Chaffee Childcare Initiative.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, on Jan. 16, a child had an accident during nap time. A staff member took the child to the bathroom to clean up. At the same time, the executive director, who was charged and acquitted Tuesday in the incident, left the room to put the soiled linens in the wash. During that time, while there was no supervision in the room, there was an incident of inappropriate touching between two children, the documents show.

On Jan. 26, the two staff members were issued summons on suspicion of two misdemeanors: failure to report child abuse or neglect, and knowingly placing a child in a situation that poses a threat of injury, the Sheriff's Office said.

A Sheriff's Office report indicates there were multiple incidents between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 involving a boy. Incidents on Jan. 16 and 17 were not reported to the Department of Human Services by Schoolhouse staff until Jan. 19. Another incident that occurred on Jan. 20 was not reported until the following Monday.

The license for The Schoolhouse was temporarily suspended on Jan. 25, and a formal suspension was put in place starting Jan. 31, which required the license to be immediately surrendered.

The other employee is currently set for a two-day trial in August.