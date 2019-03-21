DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A pilot program is trying to manage the use of electronic scooters.

Passport, a mobile-payments firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is heading up the micro-mobility pilot with its own platform. Charlotte, Detroit and Omaha, Nebraska, are participating in the six-month pilot.

Using Passport's platform, city officials can see and control scooter use as well as manage curb use with payment options.

Lime is the only participating scooter company.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://on9news.tv/2Fk0kUY.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark