Charges filed against man accused of killing Arvada officer

When the suspect was released from the hospital Tuesday, police used Officer Dillon Vakoff's handcuffs to take him into custody.

ARVADA, Colo. — Formal charges have been filed against the man accused of killing an Arvada police officer and injuring another person in a shooting on Sept. 11, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Sonny Almanza, 31, is charged in connection with the death of Arvada Police Department Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27. Almanza is also accused of injuring a woman in the same shooting.

Almanza faces the following charges:

Three courts of first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted murder

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

One county of large-capacity magazine prohibited - during crime

One count of first-degree trespassing

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m., Sept. 11, when Vakoff and another officer responded to a family disturbance on West 51st Avenue near the intersection with Marshall Street.

When the officers responded, they found a chaotic scene with people in the street. While the officers tried to separate several "belligerent and uncooperative" people, Almanza fired shots that hit a woman, police said. The officers and Almanza exchanged gunfire. Almanza shot Vakoff and was also shot, police said.

Vakoff was laid to rest Friday morning. He was remembered for his strong work ethic, infectious laugh and willingness to go above and beyond in everything he did.

The other victim was hospitalized for her injuries and is expected to survive.

Almanza was also taken to the hospital. When he was released on Sept. 13, officers used Vakoff's handcuffs to take him into custody.

Almanza's next court appearance is set for Tuesday.

