Charity hockey tournament raises $30,000 for families of fallen officers

Proceeds from the inaugural Fallen Heroes Memorial Tournament go to the families of officers Eric Talley and Gordon Beesley.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A charity hockey tournament in Fort Collins this weekend raised around $30,000 to support the families of two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this year.

Jodi Brunjes said she and her husband, Fort Collins Police Services Officer Adam Brunjes, created the Fallen Heroes Memorial Tournament because they wanted to bring their community together and support the families of Eric Talley and Gordon Beesley.

Talley was one of 10 victims of the King Soopers mass shooting in Boulder on March 22. Beesley was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada on June 21, along with good Samaritan Johnny Hurley.

All of the players in the tournament were first responders. Participating agencies included Fort Collins Police, Boulder Police, Aurora Fire, Aurora Police, Colorado Springs Police, and even some from out of state including Las Vegas Police and the Cheyenne Fire Department.

In the tournament's final game Sunday, the Aurora Fire Hockey Club beat Colorado Springs Police with a last-second goal, winning the contest by a score of 5 to 4.

Brunjes told 9NEWS she and Adam plan to make the tournament an annual event.

"Being a police officer isn’t easy right now and all of this support and being able to help these families makes it all worth it," she said.

