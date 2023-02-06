This is where Charles Barkley has golfed in Denver so far

The NBA analyst shared his excitement to golf in the Mile High City when he predicted the Denver Nuggets would win the NBA Finals.

DENVER — When the Denver Nuggets went up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers, TNT analyst Charles Barkley had seen enough.

He guaranteed the Nuggets would win the 2023 NBA Finals, which was also exciting to him for another reason.

"I can't wait to get to the Finals because I know they have good golf courses out there in Denver," Barkley said during Game 2 coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals. "Hey Peyton Manning, I'm calling you."

"And that ball flies out there," host Ernie Johnson added.

"I'm going to the Mile High. Peyton and Sean [Payton] get the golf courses ready, Chuck coming," Barkley said "That ball fly out there."

We now know that Chuck and Peyton did indeed get together for a round of golf in the Denver metro area, and there's at least one additional golf course "Sir Charles" has also been spotted.

🚨 CHUCK GUARANTEES THE NUGGETS WILL WIN THE NBA FINALS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/V9o9zrZBhr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 20, 2023

Barkley followed up on his excitement to golf in Denver a few nights later when he revealed he had received a response.

"Hey Sean Payton I got your text, you and Petyon, we're playing Castle Pines, I'm ready," Barkley said.

Manning also posted on Instagram that he and Payton were ready to take on Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

However, it's not clear if they ended up playing there because the photo of them golfing came from elsewhere.

"I was so mad this morning I actually turned the TV off. Because the Denver Nuggets sweep, get to the finals for the first time… We all love LeBron, he didn't say he was retired yet… But it should've been all about the Denver Nuggets."



— Charles Barkleypic.twitter.com/WBuWAv4bs4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

Manning posted a photo of him and Barkley golfing at the Cherry Hills course before Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday.

"Pre Game Match," Manning said. "Let’s Go @nuggets #nbafinals"

Cassie Tanner on Twitter came across Barkley on Friday at the course in Arvada on Friday.

She said she couldn't contain herself and had to tell Barkley she loved him as he walked through the dining room.

"Worth it (he said I love you too girl)," she posted.

Not a bad lunch view 😊 Only slightly embarrassed by my excited utterance "I LOVE YOU CHARLES BARKLEY" as he walked through the dining room 😂😂 Worth it (he said I love you too girl) pic.twitter.com/Uzo0QUFY82 — Cassie Tanner (@CassTannerCO) June 2, 2023



