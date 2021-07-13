Body found near creek at Chatfield State Park Tuesday night

Fire rescue officials recovered the body and said the circumstances around the man's death are unknown so an investigation will begin.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A body was found near a small creek in Chatfield State Park on Tuesday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said someone called 911 Tuesday to report what they thought was a dead person near a small creek located just east of the Chatfield State Park Discovery Pavilion.

When fire and rescue departments first arrived to the reported location near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard they said they didn't find a body in the water, but instead the body was located close to a nearby creek.

"The report was a person in the water and beyond that no particulars," said Eric Hurst with SMFR. "This was not a water rescue and was determined to be a recovery."

JCSO said they believe the body is an adult male and that investigators are already working in the area to determine what happened, but they will have to return in daylight on Wednesday to continue their investigation.

The person whose body was found has not been identified and police have not released any details about how they think he may have died.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and Waterton Road. No roads closed down, but there will be a law enforcement presence for a while. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/cM92jmCgCN — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2021

Four agencies showed up to the scene including South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Douglas County Sheriff and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region to assist in the search.

The body was recovered in the water located on the Jefferson County side of the South Platte River which means the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will conduct the death investigation and SMFR assisted in the recovery operations.

SMFR @jeffcosheriffco @dcsheriff and @CPW_NE are on scene of a deceased person found in the water east of the Chatfield State Park Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Rd. and Wadsworth Blvd. Circumstances are unknown, the investigation and recovery are beginning. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/zRGdvPXOVy — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 14, 2021

