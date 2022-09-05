x
Drivers find person underwater at Chatfield Reservoir

The person was taken to the hospital after divers found them underwater, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being located underwater at Chatfield Reservoir, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

SMFR tweeted at 5:01 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a water rescue at Chatfield State Park, which is located south of Littleton.

Divers found the person underwater and brought them to shore.

Crews began providing CPR before the patient was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

