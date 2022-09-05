Drivers find person underwater at Chatfield Reservoir

The person was taken to the hospital after divers found them underwater, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLETON, Colo. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being located underwater at Chatfield Reservoir, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

SMFR tweeted at 5:01 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a water rescue at Chatfield State Park, which is located south of Littleton.

Divers found the person underwater and brought them to shore.

Crews began providing CPR before the patient was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition.

SMFR is on scene of a water rescue at Chatfield Lake. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/fr3jJ1YS82 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 5, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.